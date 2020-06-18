Desperate Dundee crook who broke into dealer’s house to feed addiction is jailed

A desperate crook who tried to break into a drug dealer’s house in a bid to feed his addiction has been jailed.

Ryan Guminski tried to force his way into a property on Wolseley Street after hearing the drug dealing occupant had been remanded in custody.

However, police caught him after neighbours saw his attempt to get through the front door.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Guminski was jailed after pleading guilty to the crime. He also admitted a separate offence of being found with stolen goods.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed said Guminski was chased by police who were called out to arrest him.

She told the court: “Police had attended in connection with an unrelated matter at 9pm and the property was locked and secured after leaving.

“At 1.45am, a neighbour was awoken by noise from the locus that sounded like wood breaking.

“They could see the accused standing outside pulling at the door in an attempt to break in.

“A short time later, police arrived outside and the accused ran towards Dundonald Street. He was apprehended thereafter.”

Guminski, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into a house on Wolseley Street on April 21 with intent to steal. The offence was committed while Guminski was on bail.

He also admitted resetting a Vauxhall wheel nut set on Hilltown Court on March 20 which was dishonestly appropriated by smashing the window of a car and removing it.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said the 33-year-old had suffered from a “significant” drug problem over a number of years.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Guminski, who appeared in court via video link, admitted the reset charge after the wheel nut was brought into his flat by an acquaintance.

Regarding the break-in, Mr Gilmartin said: “The circumstances are somewhat unusual – he had a particularly severe drug problem. The occupier is a known drug dealer and had been taken into custody by police.

“They had secured the property, he was aware of that and entered the property with the intention of obtaining drugs and was of the understanding there would be drugs there he could take.

“That’s an indication of how severe the problem is.”

Despite Mr Gilmartin’s plea for sentence to be deferred for reports, Sheriff Carmichael opted to lock up the repeat offender.

Guminski was jailed for 16 months.