Tayside psychologist summoned to explain claims she falsified her CV

A psychologist has been summoned to appear before a medical tribunal over claims that she falsified parts of her CV.

Dr Claire Evans-Williams is alleged to have called herself a “consultant clinical psychologist” – a highly qualified senior in her field – when she was not entitled to do so.

The Health and Care Professions Council, responsible for the management for all specialist medical professionals in the UK – has alleged she used the title on official documents relating to an individual she assessed in July 2017, as well as on her own CV.

It also alleges that she incorrectly claimed to have held down jobs within Tayside mental health services.

She stated on her CV that she had been the lead clinical psychologist within Forfar’s Mental Health Service between August 2016 and March 2017, and a personal development coordinator for NHS Tayside’s psychological services division since 2015.

Dr Evans-Williams also claimed to have supervised staff trained in providing cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) in Angus between 2015 and 2017.

The HCPC alleges these were “incorrect” statements, and that the psychologist was “misleading and dishonest” in making them.

She is further alleged to have acted “outside her scope of practice” by carrying out assessments on an individual named only as Service User A, who was the subject of legal proceedings.

It is alleged she made specific recommendations for medication when she was not qualified to do so, and to have failed to have obtained papers relating to his medical history or the proceedings he was facing in court.

She went on to advise that Service User A was at low-risk of re-offending – a judgement watchdogs allege she was not qualified to make.

In a statement provided through her solicitors, Dr Evans-Williams, said she would be putting across her side at a hearing in Edinburgh on February 3.

The autism specialist has obtained what she described as a “very supportive expert report” from autism specialist Dr Clare Sarah Allely of Salford University.

She said: “I have had several conferences with my lawyers, taken their legal advice and considered the report of Dr Allely.

“I look forward to presenting my defence together with my legal team and Dr Allely at the forthcoming hearing.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the many colleagues who have expressed their support privately and those who have volunteered to provide testimonial evidence at the hearing.

“I am continuing to prepare my defence together with my lawyers and Dr Allely and will comment further after hearing.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.