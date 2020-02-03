Tayside man praises ‘amazing’ gesture of businessman who offer to sponsor daughter’s ice-skating career

A man who is living with a terminal brain tumour has praised the “amazing” gesture of a local businessman who has offered to sponsor his daughter’s promising ice-skating career.

Derek Tomnay, 48, was told he could have just months to live after being diagnosed with stage-four glioblastoma back in February 2015.

But since receiving the shocking news five years ago, the Piperdam resident has defied the odds and has continued to live a relatively normal life, while sharing his story to give hope to others.

One person who became aware of Derek’s incredible story of survival was the managing director of SRN Home Improvements, Sean Nisbet.

Sean decided to pitch in and got in touch with Derek to offer his support to his family.

Derek explained: “The guy that owns the company had seen an article in the paper about me and he was talking about it.

“It just so happened that someone who was there knew me and got in touch with the offer. The company is based in Glasgow, but he lives in Dundee and I think he wanted to do something nice for someone local.

“I mentioned my daughter Freya was into ice-skating and he offered to help out with that.”

The businessman will now help to pay towards the cost of equipment and travel of nine-year-old Freya – who trains at the Dundee Ice Arena at Camperdown.

Derek added: “Freya trains five times a week and she gets up at 5am to go before school. The teachers say she is amazing and she is never tired.

“The Olympics and international competitions is the dream and there is no reason why she can’t achieve that.

“This sponsorship will make a big difference. Ice-skating can be very expensive and with the dresses, the boots and the lessons it can all add up.”

As for Derek himself, five years on from the shock diagnosis he is still living life to the full with his friends and family.

The 48-year-old added: “I am still here and I am very grateful for that. I had a scan last week and I am waiting on the results of that so it can be stressful but they tell me I am a miracle.

“I thought this was an amazing touch for this to happen and hopefully this story might inspire others to do something similar for someone else.”