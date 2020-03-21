Fears Dundee men’s mental health group could collapse amid coronavirus outbreak

It’s feared a Dundee men’s mental health initiative could fall apart amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Paul Murphy, who runs Walk and Talk with friend Richie Peter-Tennant, says he is worried that many of the older men in the group will lose their mental health support through social distancing and self-isolation.

Paul, 55, also owns the Balgay Bar and says his pub is a social hub for many of these elderly men where they meet with others in the group and chat about mental health issues.

And he feared that the government’s advice to stay indoors will have a dramatic impact on these men and cause the group to break down.

Paul said: “The pub is more than just a pub to them, for some of them it’s the only place they get to speak to anyone.

“If they lose that contact, many of them will have no one to speak to – I’ll end up having to go round all their houses to check they’re OK.

“And if the worst came to the worst and the pub had to shut down, it would be a huge void in their life.

“These men are in their 70s and depressed, a lot of them don’t have anyone else.”

Paul said he has already noticed a drop in customers who come to him for support and he is “not looking forward” to the next few months.

The men usually meet the rest of the group at the pub and walk to the football together but all future events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Paul and Richie also run a weekly walk from Dens Park in conjunction with Dundee FC and Dundee City Council, which has also been cancelled until further notice.

Richie, 50, from Newport, said: “We’re hoping we can start it up again in the future but it’s unclear when.

“In the meantime people can contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

“We’ve been thinking about how to come up with a solution to support the older members of the group and might consider collecting phone numbers and offering assistance with shopping.”

Members can contact Paul and Richie on noddyandtitch@gmail.com