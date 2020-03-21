Man admits abusing police who were called out to ‘large scale’ brawl at Dundee pub

Police called out to a “large scale” brawl at a wake were confronted by a drunk man who verbally abused them.

Scott Fairweather, 27, originally acted as a peacemaker to stop his friends fighting at the Maltman pub in Dundee’s Mains Road.

However, a drunk Fairweather began shouting and swearing at officers who were called out to restore order.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police attempted to enter the pub and were met by Fairweather who stood in front of the main entrance.

Fairweather was asked multiple times to move out of the way but he refused.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg said: “One of the officers took hold of the accused to usher him out. He became erratic and confrontational and started shouting and swearing towards police officers.

“He shouted things such as ‘you are all ******* beasts, look at you.

“‘Don’t you ******* touch me. Who the **** do you think you are?'”

Fairweather approached one of the officers and stood “nose-to-nose” in front of him.

He then began throwing his arms around as if to challenge police officers to a fight.

Ms Hogg said Fairweather briefly left but returned a short time later to shout: “**** the police,” before being arrested.

Fairweather, of Foggyley Place, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Maltman pub, Mains Road, on January 10 by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said Fairweather, a man with no previous convictions, had originally tried to stop two of his friends from fighting.

All three had been at a wake and had been drinking for several hours.

During Mr Myles’ mitigation, Sheriff George Way interjected, saying: “Is it just the case that he was drinking, he lost it and thought he would take control of the situation?”

Mr Myles responded: “I couldn’t have put it any better myself.”

Sentence was deferred on Fairweather for six months for him to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Way said: “I think he needs to keep the ‘heid’. It’s a pretty nasty thing to call the police beasts.”