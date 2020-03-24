Dundee woman appears in court in face mask despite self-isolating

A woman, who claimed to be self-isolating and ‘not feeling very well’, attended court wearing a face-mask but failed to have her case thrown out.

Katie McKenzie, 33, appeared in person at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday in an attempt to contest domestic abuse claims that she followed her ex-partner in a car and wrote him a letter, in breach of a non-harassment order.

McKenzie, of Taypark, Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry, sought to have the case deserted, but was told she would have to return to court at a later date.

Representing herself and wearing a face mask, McKenzie said: “I’ve only become aware of this court appearance this morning. I had no citation, no notification, and I’ve been in self-isolation. I’ve had literally nothing.

“I would ask this to be deserted as I believe the time for charges has lapsed. I’m not feeling really well and I’ve been in court for over an hour this morning.

“This has been very distressing.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered McKenzie be given a copy of the complaint and to have one sent out to her, so she could enter a plea by post.

He added: “The best thing to do is to continue this case for three weeks, and by that stage we will be able to carry on.”

McKenzie faces allegations that, on August 19 and October 12 last year, she breached a non-harassment order by approaching or attempting to contact her ex-partner.

The August allegation claims that, on the A90 between Forfar Road and the Kinfauns junction, she approached her ex in her own car as he was driving, followed him, and overtook him.

In October, McKenzie allegedly sent her ex a letter to his home address in Dorres Drive.

Both charges are aggravated by the fact the allegations involve a former partner. McKenzie is yet to enter a plea to either charge.

Sheriff Carmichael continued the case to April 15 to give her time to receive and consider the full complaint.

Current guidelines state that people who have received medical advice to self-isolate, or who have developed a cough or fever, should not attend a court or a tribunal.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service advises people to inform their solicitor, or contact the Crown Office to confirm their position.