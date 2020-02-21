Dundee low emission zone set to be agreed after ‘absurd’ poll of locals

A new low-emission zone is likely to be given final approval despite being branded as unambitious and ‘absurd’ by environmental campaigners.

Councillors are set to meet on Monday to agree on its low emission zone (LEZ) to limit the confines of the inner ring road to only newer petrol and diesel vehicles, along with zero-emission electric transport.

The proposed option will still allow access to the West Bell Street, Wellgate and NCP West Marketgait car parks for all vehicles.

Lynne Short, depute community safety convener at the council, said the LEZ showed how the council was “prioritising air quality”.

However, Friends of the Earth Scotland has branded the design as “absurd” after it failed to include Scotland’s fourth-most polluted street, Lochee Road.

Gavin Thomson, air pollution campaigner for the organisation, said: “A Low Emission Zone in Dundee that doesn’t include Lochee Road and exempts all car parks is clearly absurd.

“The council’s own analysis shows it will still leave residents choking under illegal levels of air pollution. We can’t cut air pollution whilst allowing the most polluting vehicles to drive to car parks in the city centre.

“Exempting car parks from a Low Emission Zone defeats the purpose of the whole thing. It critically undermines the zone and does little to create the fossil fuel free city that Dundee needs to be for the 21st century.

“The narrow range of options offered by the council do not address the scale of the changes needed to cut toxic pollution and respond to the climate emergency.”

Lochee Road has continually failed to meet European air quality targets for several years – despite concerns that air pollution has led to dozens of early deaths every year.

Other organisations asked to comment on the LEZ proposals have encouraged the council to consider including Lochee Road in future proposals at the earliest opportunity.

Local businesses, Stagecoach East Scotland and Xplore Dundee have all recognised the need to take action on the street.

Meanwhile, the Dundee Resource and Re-Use Centre has criticised the proposals as failing to encourage an uptake in active travel.

Council executives Elaine Zwirlein and Robin Presswood have promised to look into Lochee Road in the future.

In the report on the LEZ plan being presented next week, they wrote about plans to test “possible scenarios on the Lochee Road corridor” using traffic models created by transport consultants Systra.

This, along with air quality data, will be used to create “a holistic assessment” of traffic and air quality – but what this would mean for Lochee Road’s inclusion in a future LEZ expansion is unclear.