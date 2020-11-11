Designers ‘lucky’ to open up Festive Boutique at brand new city studio

A group of designers have finally been able to open their new city

studio – six months later than planned.

The Double Door Studios was all set for its grand opening back in May to coincide with Dundee’s Design Month, until the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

But now the team has transformed the studio on Ward Road into a Festive Boutique, selling jewellery, art and crafts in the run up to Christmas.

Islay Spalding, jeweller and studio owner, said the group was excited to at last be able to welcome customers into the store, as well as providing an opportunity for local artists and creatives to showcase their work.

© SYSTEM

The venue is now open to the public on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The studio is also holding a raffle to raise money for Dundee Women’s Aid.

Earlier this year they helped to raise nearly £3,000 for the Dundee City Pipe Band by live streaming the making of a kilt pin and raffling it off for this year’s Kiltwalk event.

Islay said: “We are so excited to finally invite people into our space to see what we do.

“It has always been intended to be a platform for us and other makers in Dundee to show work and engage with the public.

“Usually at this time of year makers would be out and about at craft fairs and markets across the country but because of Covid-19 most events have moved online or are not happening at all.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions the studio is only allowing a maximum of six people at a time into the Festive Boutique for 45 minutes only.

Vistors must book a slot in advance, and can do so on Eventbrite.

Despite the limited number of people who are able to attend Islay said it was still giving the designers a chance to physically showcase their work.

She added: “We are lucky to be in the position to be able to give other designer makers the chance to show their work and the public the chance to see it in real life this year.”

To book a slot at Double Door Studios’ Festive Boutique, visit doubledoorstudios.co.uk.