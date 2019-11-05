Designer watches and jewellery taken in break-in at Montrose property during fireworks display

Police are appealing for information after a number of watches and a quantity of jewellery were stolen from a property in Montrose.

The house, in Cairnwell Crescent, was broken into by smashing a patio door while the residents were at the local fireworks display some time between 6.10pm and 7.35pm on November 2.

A man’s silver Armani watch with a black face, Marc Jacobs gold watch and Hugo Boss “Hole In One” watch with a black strap and green writing were taken in the incident.

Police have said that these watches are each worth “well into three figures”.

Jewellery was also taken but officers are unable to provide full details of this.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.