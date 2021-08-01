Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth

Design images have revealed what a major upgrade to the waterfront between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth could look like.

The £9 million project will likely start in autumn, possibly as early as October, and take around 18 months to complete.

It will see the area transformed into a more modern seafront with better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Game-changer’ will boost area

A cycle route and path will be created through Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green to Windmill Gardens and the street connecting these, Mill Street, is to be shut to traffic.

It will be officially removed from the list of public roads with the beach car park then accessed from the Esplanade.

The beachfront pathway there will be widened with new seating areas, stairs, and a ramp.

The improvements will stretch all along the Esplanade road where a cycle route will be created to the narrow bridge over the mouth of the Dighty Burn in Monfieith.

The bridge, which often gets clogged with foot and pedal traffic, will be torn down and modernised with future plans in the works to improve the route eastwards after this.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “It’s a game-changer really. Once it’s finished people will be able to cycle quite a long distance on a much better route.

“There’s a lot of work to do so we are talking a year and a half for the Esplanade.

“These things will cause some disruption but it’s that well-used cliché — no pain, no gain.

“The Monifieth bridge represents a bit of a bottle neck so it would be really positive to see it upgraded.

“I believe it could be up to 5m wide which would really open it up.”

He added: “It’s all about encouraging people to get out into the open air and get healthy.

“It’s also bound to bring in more people and give the local economy a boost.”

Continuous link from port to Monifieth

It is a separate project to the flood protection works which is currently transforming the section from Grassy Beach to the Esplanade.

Once both projects are complete, the entire route from the Stannergate to Monifieth will be bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Work to create a fully lit surfaced shared path between the Seven Arches Viaduct in the popular Monifieth path network to Balmossie Street in Broughty Ferry is also mostly complete.

New lighting is also being put in place now at the Grassy Beach path linking the Port of Dundee with Broughty Ferry.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council, which is taking the lead on the project, said: “The main coastal route has been split into seven areas with the final section due for completion in spring 2023 subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, permissions and licences.

“Temporary road closure/restrictions will be needed throughout the course of the works, details of which have still to be considered with the appointed contractors, however we will always try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The scheme is funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, administered by Sustrans Scotland and is being designed by Systra.

More images are available online.