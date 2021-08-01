Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth

By Jake Keith
August 1, 2021, 7:10 am
The Esplanade is to get a major revamp
The Esplanade is to get a major revamp

Design images have revealed what a major upgrade to the waterfront between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth could look like.

The £9 million project will likely start in autumn, possibly as early as October, and take around 18 months to complete.

It will see the area transformed into a more modern seafront with better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Game-changer’ will boost area

A cycle route and path will be created through Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green to Windmill Gardens and the street connecting these, Mill Street, is to be shut to traffic.

Design image of the overview of the car park area in front of the beach. Supplied by Systra

It will be officially removed from the list of public roads with the beach car park then accessed from the Esplanade.

The beachfront pathway there will be widened with new seating areas, stairs, and a ramp.

The improvements will stretch all along the Esplanade road where a cycle route will be created to the narrow bridge over the mouth of the Dighty Burn in Monfieith.

The bridge, which often gets clogged with foot and pedal traffic, will be torn down and modernised with future plans in the works to improve the route eastwards after this.

Design images of the Esplanade car park area facing west. Supplied by Systra

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “It’s a game-changer really. Once it’s finished people will be able to cycle quite a long distance on a much better route.

“There’s a lot of work to do so we are talking a year and a half for the Esplanade.

“These things will cause some disruption but it’s that well-used cliché — no pain, no gain.

“The Monifieth bridge represents a bit of a bottle neck so it would be really positive to see it upgraded.

“I believe it could be up to 5m wide which would really open it up.”

He added: “It’s all about encouraging people to get out into the open air and get healthy.

“It’s also bound to bring in more people and give the local economy a boost.”

Continuous link from port to Monifieth

It is a separate project to the flood protection works which is currently transforming the section from Grassy Beach to the Esplanade.

Once both projects are complete, the entire route from the Stannergate to Monifieth will be bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

A design image for the cycle and walking path at the Esplanade to Monifieth. Supplied by Systra

Work to create a fully lit surfaced shared path between the Seven Arches Viaduct in the popular Monifieth path network to Balmossie Street in Broughty Ferry is also mostly complete.

New lighting is also being put in place now at the Grassy Beach path linking the Port of Dundee with Broughty Ferry.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council, which is taking the lead on the project, said: “The main coastal route has been split into seven areas with the final section due for completion in spring 2023 subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, permissions and licences.

“Temporary road closure/restrictions will be needed throughout the course of the works, details of which have still to be considered with the appointed contractors, however we will always try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The design image for the bridge over Monifieth’s Dighty Burn mouth. Supplied by Systra. The narrow bridge is currently single-file.

The scheme is funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, administered by Sustrans Scotland and is being designed by Systra.

More images are available online.