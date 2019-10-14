Descendant takes step back in time at Dundee whisky plant earmarked for housing

A descendent of a Dundee whisky empire has taken a step back in time as developers look to turn the former site into housing.

Anthony Fraser is the great-nephew of Sir John Henderson Stewart and Lady Ethel Bailey Fraser or Stewart who had a controlling stake in the former Stewarts & Sons of Dundee whisky plant on Kingsway East.

As fresh plans are considered for a major residential development at the former bottling plant, Mr Fraser has shone a light on Stewart & Sons’ intriguing history.

© DC Thomson

The plant, which produced Stewart’s Cream of the Barley whisky, closed in 1995 and most of the building has been unoccupied ever since.

Persimmon Homes now proposes to build 71 houses on the site in a project that would revitalise the derelict space.

The developer has been trying to use the land for housing for several years.

Anthony’s great-uncle Sir John was the son of Alexander Stewart of Dundee who became sole partner of Alexander Stewart & Son whisky distillers.

The company was formed by Alexander Stewart in 1831, initially trading from the Glengarry Inn on the city’s Castle Street before the business was incorporated as a limited company in 1924.

© DC Thomson

Anthony, 76, from Fern, Angus, has researched the family and he got in touch with the Tele after reading about the planning application by Persimmon.

He said: “The wife of Sir John was my mother’s father’s sister, Ethel Bailey Fraser or Stewart.

“That made her an aunt of my mother and a great-aunt of mine.

“I was born with a different surname but my mother divorced and reverted to her maiden surname of Fraser.

“She changed my name back to her maiden name. I vaguely remember visiting the Kingsway plant as a child but it was a very long time ago and they are only hazy memories.

© DC Thomson

“If the site is developed for private housing, it might be an idea for some of the family surnames – Fraser, Stewart, Deans etc – to be used as street names.”

After taking over the company, Anthony said Sir John was involved in “shady dealings” before he took his own life.

Lady Ethel continued to live in their home on Douglas Terrace in Broughty Ferry after his death.

Anthony added: “She continued to live there until she was unable to look after herself and was moved to a nursing home in Kirriemuir.

“When her former home was cleared out there were antiques galore and a couple of hundred exquisite handbags.

© DC Thomson

“She was an extremely beautiful lady who became a virtual recluse in later life.”

The company was not kept on by Sir John and Lady Ethel’s only son, Bruce, who emigrated to New Zealand after the death of his father, where he married and had children.

One of Bruce’s kids, Joy Stewart, married Anthony Maxwell Deans in New Zealand.

“Among their five children were two boys, Robert Maxwell Deans and Ian Bruce Deans,” said Anthony.

© Supplied

“They played for the All Blacks rugby team and Robbie even captained the All Blacks on several occasions.

“He went on to coach Australia for several years before taking up a very successful post with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.”