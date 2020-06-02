Derelict hotel building in Angus broken into and tools stolen

Police have issued an appeal for information after a derelict building near Arbroath was broken into and tools were stolen.

Some time between 9.30pn on May 30 and 9.45pm on May 31, the disused Letham Grange Hotel was broken into and tools used by those who had previously been working there were stolen.

The building is currently empty and awaiting full renovation.

A statement issued via the Police Scotland Facebook read: “It is worth our repeating the message that empty and disused buildings can be extremely hazardous and dangerous environments, and should not be entered by any unauthorised or relevantly trained personnel.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”