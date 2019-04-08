Derelict garage on busy Dundee road could become Malaysian restaurant

A derelict garage on a prominent Dundee thoroughfare could be transformed into a Malaysian restaurant.

The tyre fitting garage on Broughty Ferry Road, between Lunan Terrace and the Stannergate roundabout, has been out of use for about 20 years and has fallen into a significant state of disrepair.

Restaurateur Michael Chan – who also owns Dock Street eatery Rama Thai – has now put forward fresh plans to build on the land.

An unconventional design for the building shows a sloping roofline inspired by traditional Malay houses.

Planners say they don’t want the building – which artists’ impressions suggest will be named Penang Dragon – to look like a restaurant.

A planning statement said: “The restaurant is to be an authentic Malaysian restaurant, and it was considered that the design could represent contemporary Scottish architecture while reflecting elements of traditional Malay buildings.

“We believe that the proposed development represents an opportunity for the city to acquire a dynamic landmark building on an existing site.

“The proposal also represents a considerable investment into the local economy, both in terms of the building’s construction as well as the staff the business will employ.

“It would also be Dundee’s first Malaysian restaurant.”

This is not the first attempt to build on the site.

A similar application was put forward by Mr Chan in 2010 which was approved by city councillors.

However, the development hit a snag when talks between Mr Chan and Dundee City Council over the sale of land adjacent to the restaurant broke down.

A similar Malay-inspired design was also put forward at that time and was subsequently approved, but there is no guarantee of the same happening again.

Council planners have until May 26 to make a decision on Mr Chan’s application.