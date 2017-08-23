Derelict Dundee city centre site to be turned into eight-storey flats block

Proposals to rejuvenate a derelict city centre site with 28 new flats and a retail unit have been approved by Dundee City Council.

The site, at 3 Trades Lane, directly opposite Seagate Bus Station, has lain empty since 2014.

Now, plans for the flats and a commercial unit by Dundee architects James Paul Associates have been approved by council planners.

The work will bring the first new facilities to the brownfield site since a two-storey factory unit was demolished two years ago.

The factory, once used by McLeish Fresh Foods, had been unoccupied since 2008 before it was demolished.

In a statement supporting the application, Angus Paul of James Paul Associates, said the block would be “respectful of the flats on both Trades Lane and the Seagate, also adding to the area by building on the site”.

He said: “The aim has been to design a contemporary yet respectful development that seeks to both integrate within that context and robustly reinstate the current void in the Seagate streetscape.”

The new block will be constructed from sandstone, metal and glass, and also feature a public art installation in the side of the building.

Inside, 28 two-bedroom flats will take up floors one to seven, while the ground floor will host a commercial unit, bicycle storage and a shared yard area at the rear of the building.

The public art display on the Trades Lane edge of the building will be designed by Dundee artist and businessman Nael Hanna to enhance the block’s visual appeal.

Mr Paul added: “The aim is to provide a contextually inspired work for the amenity of the public.

“Nael has previously produced a number of artworks locally and has experience in this nature of work.”

Dundee City Council previously stated in a planning brief that the development offered an opportunity for a “well-modelled and attractive new building” to be built in the city centre.