Derek Mackay resigns after claims he sent inappropriate texts to 16-year-old schoolboy

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned with immediate effect after allegations emerged that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

His resignation came just hours before he was due to outline the government’s £43 billion Budget plans to MSPs at Holyrood today.

He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. “I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

“I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

“Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down.”

The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 social media messages.

The Sun published a long string of messages allegedly sent to the boy by the Renfrewshire North and West MSP.

Accepting Mr Mackay’s resignation, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down. He has submitted his resignation as a government minister, which I have accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required.

“The minister for public finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish Government budget setting out our actions to support the economy, back our people and public services, and tackle the climate crisis, and that remains my government’s focus.”