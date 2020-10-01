Derek Mackay: Anger over disgraced former finance secretary’s Holyrood expenses claims

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been claiming Scottish Parliament expenses for Edinburgh accommodation despite not being seen at Holyrood since he resigned in disgrace.

The SNP’s opponents accused Mr Mackay of treating voters “with contempt” after it emerged he claimed the allowance for 10 days in July, five months after he quit Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet.

Mr Mackay, who had been tipped to replace Ms Sturgeon, resigned from the Scottish Government at the beginning of February after it was revealed he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy on Instagram and Facebook. Mr Mackay has also been suspended from the SNP.

Documents released by Holyrood under Freedom of Information laws show he claimed £327.10 to cover rent from July 5 to July 14.

Holyrood was formally in summer recess at that time, although the Scottish Parliament did sit on one of those days to hear a coronavirus update from Ms Sturgeon.

The cost of accommodation was included in six expenses claims made by Mr Mackay in July and August, which amounted to more than £1,800.

As a current MSP, Mr Mackay is entitled to claim an “Edinburgh accommodation provision” and there is no rule that he must attend parliament to do so.

However, records show he has not taken any part in formal proceedings since he quit the government in February.

Mr Mackay remains the MSP for Renfrewshire North and West despite his resignation from the Government, which came just hours before he was due to present Holyrood’s budget.

The Scottish Conservatives are pushing to change Holyrood rules so MSPs who do not attend Holyrood for six months are forced to stand down.

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said: “This is just the latest example of the shamed former finance secretary continuing to treat voters with contempt.

“His constituents will be appalled that he was claiming money for accommodation in Edinburgh despite not turning up to parliament and working for them.

“It shows exactly why we need my Mackay’s Law needs to be put into legislation, in order to oust MSPs like him who shun their responsibilities to the public.”