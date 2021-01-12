A lout who coughed on police officers and said he wished they had coronavirus faces a sentencing delay because he is isolating.

Derek Colquhoun lashed out when he was found outside his Adamson Court flat after 9pm on September 6.

Colquhoun, 36, claimed his brother had the key to his flat and raised concerns with officers about his brother’s welfare.

He reacted angrily after being arrested and struggled with police before coughing towards them once at police HQ.

Colquhoun, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted breaching his 9pm until 7am curfew before flailing his arms and struggling with PCs Emma Claybourne, Paul Wightman and Ramsay Scott.

He then coughed towards PC Wightman and PC Justin Coff while stating he wished they had coronavirus.

Sheriff George Way further deferred sentence on Colquhoun, who was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court, until later this month once he has completed his self-isolation due to Covid-19.

