Deranged killer linked to Dundee murder case dies in prison

It is impossible for one of Scotland’s worst serial killers to have been behind two unsolved Dundee murders, according to the police officer who led the investigation into the harrowing crimes.

Deranged killer Angus Sinclair died in prison yesterday at the age of 73, having been convicted in 2014 for the 1977 World’s End murders.

He was found guilty of the rape and murder of teenagers Christine Eadie and Helen Scott, who were last seen alive in Edinburgh old town’s World’s End pub.

Sinclair has also been linked to the deaths of Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe in Dundee in 1979 and 1980. Teenage mum Carol, 18, was found dead in Templeton Woods in 1979.

A year later, the body of 20-year-old Elizabeth was discovered just 150 yards away from the earlier murder.

Sinclair was identified as a suspect as part of Operation Trinity, a joint investigation between three Scottish police forces, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Tayside.

The senior police officer who headed the operation was Tom Wood, the deputy chief constable of Lothian and Borders Police.

He came to Dundee to work with the Tayside force who were still investigating the Templeton Wood killings.

Now retired, Mr Wood said Sinclair was in fact serving prison time for a number of minor offences at the time of the Dundee killings.

He said: “There were strong reasons to link Sinclair with the two Dundee murders. There were several similarities to other murders committed by Sinclair.

“The year that the girls were killed was close to the years that other murders were committed.

“The way that the two Dundee girls were killed was also similar to the methods used by Sinclair in other murders.

“However, although it took a bit of digging we realised that Sinclair could not have committed the murders because he had definitely been in prison at the time of both deaths.”

Sinclair, who was branded ‘Scotland’s most dangerous serial killer’, died in Glenochil Prison aged 73.

In 2014 he was ordered to spend a minimum of 37 years in jail for his crimes – the same number of years the families of victims Christine Eadie and Helen Scott waited for justice.

The sentence was the longest handed out in Scottish legal history.

As well as the World’s End murders, he was also convicted of killing seven-year-old Catherine Reehill in 1961 and Mary Gallacher, 17, in Glasgow in 1978.