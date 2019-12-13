‘Depraved’ Angus sex offender spied on child while amassing haul of sick images

A pervert took covert pictures of a child from his Angus home as well as amassing a haul of sick images.

Depraved Christopher Johnston, 44, was caught with thousands of vile images – some of which included animals – between 2016 and this year.

Johnston, who has previous convictions for sexual offences, is facing a lengthy jail term after being rumbled by police during an unannounced visit.

Police found images of children being abused as well as images of a female child in a state of undress.

Officers from the offender management unit, responsible for keeping tabs on Johnston, attended his home on Arbroath and searched his mobile phone.

After becoming concerned about an image of a female child in a “non-sexualised” position, officers were later granted a warrant to search Johnston’s home.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “A search warrant was granted for the accused’s property where officers recovered an LG phone, an HP laptop and a red Fujifilm camera.

“On the red camera there were 66 category C images. Some included one young female in a state of undress taken in her bedroom window between May and August 2016.

“The accused made full admissions. When he was advised a number of images of a naked young girl had been found, he stated he had recorded them from his kitchen window.”

A haul of indecent images were uncovered on phones and a laptop owned by Johnston which depicted children being abused.

Johnston, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children between May 2016 and August this year at an address in Arbroath.

Between July and August this year, Johnston possessed extreme pornographic images depicting females, dogs, horses and cats.

On numerous occasions between May and August 2016, Johnston observed a female child committing a private act in that the child was in a state of undress.

After pleading guilty to the offences, Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Johnston for social work reports to be prepared.

Johnston was placed on the sex offender’s register indefinitely and was remanded until his next court appearance in January.