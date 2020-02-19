Lager lovers urged to snap-up tickets to annual beer festival hosted by Dundee FC

Dundee Football Club is set to score off the pitch by holding a beer festival in the close season.

Officials have announced the date of the club’s fourth annual bash when beers and other drinks will be on offer to supporters and members of the public.

The event takes place at Dens Park on Saturday June 6 and a spokesman urged people to snap up tickets quickly as it is expected to be a sell-out.

He said: “Demand for tickets is always high for the beer festival.

“We would advise people to purchase early where possible to avoid disappointment.

“The club will be showcasing craft beers, lagers, gins and prosecco, plus there will be food stalls.

“There will be live music with some great local acts to be announced.”

The event takes place in Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park from midday to 6pm, in the Bobby Cox Stand and a nearby marquee.

Tickets are £10.