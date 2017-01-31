Dens Park and Tannadice pies ‘amongst best in Scotland’

Dundee FC and Dundee United have both been recognised as having some of the tastiest ‘pehs’ in Scottish football.

The baked goods, often enjoyed over a half-time debate with a hot Bovril, have received a nod of approval from the prestigious World Scotch Pie Championships after picking up a top award.

The steak and gravy pie at Dens Park and the Scotch pie at Tannadice received bronze in the ‘Football Pie’ category.

The competition, which celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, aims to highlight the best in the bakery business and saw more than 500 products, from Scotch pies and sausage rolls, to apple pies and vegetarian savouries, entered in the event.

Judges included industry experts, as well as former United assistant manager Simon Donnelly and Partick Thistle general manager, Ian Maxwell.

John Richardson, General Manager for Sodexo who provide the pies and catering at both city clubs, said: “We’re really proud of our pies and to see them being recognised as one of the best is great news.

“Providing a first-class service to fans on match-days is our priority and we work closely with suppliers to ensure we have the best available products on sale.”