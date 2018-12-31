Blether: Dundee paid the price for rejecting Rangers’ £400k Cammy offer

When Cammy Fraser joined Dundee from Hearts in 1980, the fee was £60,000.

A cutting from the Tele at the time revealed they thought he could be the bargain of the season.

Dundee were in the First Division at the time and it meant Fraser stepping down from the Premier League.

“The transfer to my home-town club couldn’t have come at a better time,” he said on signing.

Then, a few months later, he commented: “I never dream that, a few months after signing, I would be playing in a cup final.”

That was the League Cup Final against street neighbours Dundee United, which was played at Dens, with United running out 3-0 winners.

The ‘bargain of the season’ line became reality four years later when Fraser joined Rangers for £150,000.

Team-mate Iain Ferguson also went from Dens to Ibrox at the same time for £200,000.

So, £350,000 in the Dens Park coffers, but it could have been even more.

Rangers had originally offered £400,000, but Dundee wanted more.

The case eventually went to a tribunal, which ruled at £350,000 for the pair.

After leaving Rangers, Fraser joined Raith, then briefly back to Dundee before going on to play for Montrose.