Dundee defender Jordan McGhee admits Dark Blues fans ‘deserve better’

“We all knew what we signed up for and the Dundee fans deserve better.”

That’s the view of Dark Blues defender Jordan McGhee after the past four Championship matches has seen the Dens Park side pick up just one point from a possible 12.

The former Hearts and Falkirk defender signed for James McPake’s team in the summer knowing exactly the type of pressure that comes with joining a club of this size.

And that means he knows perfectly well results have to start turning soon.

Dundee trail league leaders Dundee United by a massive 14 points and currently sit outside the play-off spots by two points.

McGhee told the Tele: “There is always pressure, the boys knew what they were signing up for when they arrived.

“It is a big club with expectation and rightly so.

“We need to handle it. The boys are working really hard and I think we do have what it takes. It’s just a case of getting a result next time, kicking on and believing.

“We understand there is big expectation from the fans and they deserve better.

“We are trying to rectify it but we need big guts and to take games by the scruff of the neck.

“We need everyone in the dressing-room to stand up and be counted.

“Hopefully, once we get a result we can kick on and look up the table.”

Their winless run may have continued at Gayfield where the Dark Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at the weekend but McGhee thinks there were some shoots of recovery in a second half where Dundee created a number of opportunities.

“We showed a bit more character in the second half,” he added. “At the Queens game, the second half was pretty flat, this week we knew we couldn’t do the same thing.

“I think we created a lot of chances and, on another day, could have scored another two or three goals.

“We worked on attacking in the week leading up to the game and I think you could see that.

“We had a lot of chances but, unfortunately, couldn’t put them away. We showed a bit of character but it’s not good enough for a club like Dundee going four games without winning.

“We all know it and are aware of it – it’s something we are trying to rectify as soon as possible.”

As much as any chance of catching rivals United at the top has slipped away with the Tangerines opening up a very healthy gap, McGhee knows, having played in the Championship for a few years now, the seven-point difference to Inverness in second place isn’t insurmountable.

“The last four results haven’t been good enough and people have been questioning the boys’ commitment and desire but we all try our heart out and sometimes things don’t come off.

“We know it isn’t good enough and we are working really hard to rectify it. We have a big second half of the season coming up, one that we’ll need to go on winning runs.

“If you can do that it really helps and you shoot right back up the table. In this league, anybody can beat anyone.

“I’m sure as soon as we get three points we’ll be back on the horse and kick on.”

Next up is another tough one against an opponent in Dunfermline who have taken advantage of Dundee’s results to jump above the Dark Blues into third spot.

McGhee said: “Dunfermline is a massive game, every one is right now, especially with the run we are on.

“We need to put things right quickly.”