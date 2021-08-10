Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dens capacity increased for Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Motherwell

By Calum Woodger
August 10, 2021, 5:45 pm
An increased number of Dundee fans will be able to get through the turnstiles at Dens this weekend.
An increased number of Dundee fans will be able to get through the turnstiles at Dens this weekend.

Dens Park has had its capacity increased to 7,315 ahead of Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Motherwell this weekend.

The Dark Blues welcome Premiership rivals the Steelmen to the City of Discovery on Saturday for the last-16 tie and will be boosted by a bigger crowd.

After discussions with Dundee City Council, the Dee have confirmed “additional capacity” in both the Bob Shankly Stand and Bobby Cox Stand.

‘Well will receive 1,000 briefs for their supporters – who will be housed in the main stand.

The club also hope to open the South Enclosure to the public “very soon”.

Just over 2,000 punters were able to watch on as James McPake’s men opened their Premiership campaign with a 2-2 draw against St Mirren two weekends ago.

However, following the Scottish Government granting football clubs the ability to house at least 5,000 fans without social distancing from yesterday, there will be a far larger attendance able to cheer on the Dee this weekend.

After Sunday’s 6-0 defeat at Celtic, Dundee will need all the support they can get as they aim to bounce back with a positive result in the cup.

Ticketing arrangements for the clash are available to view on the Dundee FC official website.

EXCLUSIVE: Covid, fostering, autism and football – Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne opens up on difficult 10 days with the virus