Dens boss James McPake wants McGowan repeat

Dundee boss James McPake wants more of the same from Paul McGowan – even if the tenacious midfielder is playing out of position.

The 32-year-old is normally battling to stay in possession in the middle of the park for Dundee.

Last time out against Partick Thistle, however, he wound the clock back by stepping in as a striker.

And he did so to good effect, setting up fellow-frontman Kane Hemmings for the all-important second goal.

James insists it had always been in his mind to use McGowan in the forward positions.

“It was in my mind to use him there,” said the Dens boss.

“He’s played up off a striker before under Neil McCann. Paul Hartley played him further back in front of me and whoever I was partnering but I always felt he was more of a threat further up the pitch.

“He creates real problems for defenders because they don’t know whether to follow him when he naturally drops back.

“What Gowser does is take real care of the ball when he’s got it and he turns and can see a pass.

“The ball he played through for Kane Hemmings’ second goal had to be right and he set the goal up.

© SNS

“I was delighted with Gowser up front and with Kane next to him.”

With striking options limited following Danny Johnson’s departure in January and Andrew Nelson’s surgery, James says that plan would have been put to use the previous week against Morton.

However, a knock picked up in training ruled McGowan out of the draw at Cappielow.

And it was sporting director Gordon Strachan who reminded the Dark Blues manager of the possibility.

McGowan started his career at Celtic while Strachan was manager at Parkhead and was given his debut in an advanced position.

James added: “It’s something we would have done earlier if we could have.

“We probably would have done it at Morton.

“He started his career out there. That’s what Gordon keeps saying to me.

“He played there when Gordon was at Celtic.

“Gordon gave him his debut. He played in the Champions League for him against Villareal.”