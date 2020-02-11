Dens boss James McPake looking for home run

Boss James McPake was delighted to see Dundee put together their most complete home performance of the season against Partick – now he wants more.

The Dark Blues dominated the 2-0 victory over the Jags from start to finish on Saturday.

Home form was a question mark says the Dens gaffer – they’d won only five of their previous 10 home league matches and only one by more than the odd goal – and he’s pleased they’ve set the standard for future performances with four home matches coming up in the next six fixtures.

James said: “We were really positive in the way we approached that game.

“I said to the players before that the point at Morton the week before only becomes a half-decent point if we beat Partick.

“That’s a tough place to go but we should have won down there.

“The positive signs were there and it showed on Saturday.

“I’m particularly happy it showed at home because that’s been a question mark this season.

“Even when we have won at Dens Park, it’s never been as controlled as that.

“But it is only once – it needs to continue.”

James had to shuffle his pack at the weekend due to injuries as he brought in Josh Meekings alongside Jordon Forster and Christophe Berra to make up a back three.

And they stood up to everything thrown at them, earning their clean sheet.

“Christophe was excellent again, you see the level he has played at,” added James.

“I don’t think he got out of second gear, not because he’s not fit but because he’s that good a defender and knows where to be.

“His game knowledge is so good that he never looks rushed, he never looks panicked – I was the opposite, my game knowledge and positioning was terrible!

“I was delighted for Jordon and Josh, too.

“It’s been a tough run at times in the season but, for my senior players in particular, they showed exactly what they want at this football club.

“They stood up to be counted.”

Dundee’s next game isn’t until next Saturday when they travel to Dumfries to face eighth-placed Queen of the South.