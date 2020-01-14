Dundee boss McPake expecting a real ding-dong cup-tie against Motherwell

Dundee manager James McPake is expecting a real ding-dong cup-tie as top-flight Motherwell come calling on Saturday night.

Having watched the Steelmen on a number of occasions, the Dens gaffer knows his side will have to be at their best to find a way through to the fifth round.

He said: “Going forward Motherwell are a real threat and they certainly won’t come and sit in.

“It will be a completely different game to what most have been here this season.

“They will have a real go. We saw them against Hamilton and another couple of times, so, attacking-wise, we know they are great to watch if you are a Motherwell fan.

“We will look to pick holes so we can have a go at them.”

Dundee head into the contest after a free week following the call-off of Saturday’s home match with Ayr United.

As annoying as that may have been for the Dark Blues, it gave their returning players Declan McDaid and Jamie Ness a bit of extra time to get back up to speed.

He added: “It’s frustrating the game was off because we wanted to play.

“We’d prepared to play and you work all week to do that. We were wanting to get back out there but we have another chance to do that this weekend under the lights and on TV on Saturday night.

“It’s good because it gives us extra time to work with the players that had been just coming back. It’s a bit extra time for them.”

Meanwhile, as the Tele reported on Friday, gaffer James confirmed the club’s position regarding a move for former favourite Craig Wighton as well as their interest in Ayr winger Alan Forrest.

He said: “Alan Forrest at Ayr will have a load of options but he is definitely a player I like.

“However, we have been priced out of making a move for Craig Wighton.

“Hearts’ demands were too high for us.”