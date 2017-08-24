Denny signs for St Johnstone despite Dundee interest

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Colchester forward Denny Johnstone on a one-year loan deal.
The former Celtic, Birmingham and Morton striker had also been attracting Dundee.
Saints boss Tommy Wright has been seeking to bring in a forward to bolster his attacking options and is happy to have Johnstone on board.
He told the BBC: “He ticks a lot of boxes for us.
“He has got quality and, in the market we are in, it is a great option. He will improve the team. He is only 22 and he has a presence.”
He’s set to be part of the squad which will face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.