Denny signs for St Johnstone despite Dundee interest

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Colchester forward Denny Johnstone on a one-year loan deal.

The former Celtic, Birmingham and Morton striker had also been attracting Dundee.

Saints boss Tommy Wright has been seeking to bring in a forward to bolster his attacking options and is happy to have Johnstone on board.

He told the BBC: “He ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“He has got quality and, in the market we are in, it is a great option. He will improve the team. He is only 22 and he has a presence.”

He’s set to be part of the squad which will face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.