Children getting the chance to be authors for World Book Day with The Beano

Children are being offered the chance to contribute to their own publication thanks to Beano teaming up with World Book Day.

A special edition called Share A Million Stories is being compiled with kids encouraged to write stories using an online tool to create characters, objects and places.

World Book Day is a charity that encourages children to love books. It will use a one-off cartoon strip entitled A Million Stories In One to engage with youngsters.

The strip sees popular character Dennis enjoying reading and mashing up classic children’s tales to entertain little sister Bea and his dog Gnasher.

It coincides with World Book Day’s month of promotions from tomorrow until March 29.

Alongside the special strip, Beano.com will feature a story-o-meter which provides kids with the building blocks to create their own stories.

Beano has had a rich heritage of championing stories and reading for more than 80 years using humour to engage children. To enter stories log on at worldbookday.com/share-a-million- stories. Entrants receive a £1 World Book token.

Emma Scott, CEO of Beano Studios, said: “We are so happy to have partnered with World Book Day this year.”