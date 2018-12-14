Deniz Mehmet on course for Dundee United return

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet could be back challenging for a Dundee United place in the new year.

The 26-year-old has been out since May when he tore a cruciate ligament in a freak accident when he jumped to celebrate the Tangerines winning goal in the play-off against Dunfermline.

It’s been a long haul back for the former Turkish youth star but manager Robbie Neilson has revealed he is on course to return in January.

“Deniz is doing alright, he’s coming on. He had a real bad injury and had quite a big operation on it,” said Robbie

“We’d hope to get him back for January and I think he thinks he has a chance.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how he progresses because it’s one of those where you can’t push him. It’s been nine months out so you have to be careful.”

Robbie should have two goalies available for Saturday’s trip to Inverness after Benjamin Siegrist returned to training.

The big Swiss player suffered a muscle spasm in the 5-0 home defeat against Ayr a fortnight ago and had to come off early.

Matej Rakovan took over for the rest of that one and was between the sticks again for last weekend’s draw at Morton. However, the manager is confident he’ll be able to pick between the two in the Highlands.

“He’s done a bit of training now and I would expect him to be back to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, United have confirmed Jamie Robson has been disciplined after he “blacked up” in fancy dress.

“As a club, we have high standards concerning the behaviour and actions of our staff, and on this occasion, Jamie has fallen short of these expected standards,” said a statement.

“Dundee United is also fully committed to promoting equality and valuing diversity. The player’s actions were potentially offensive and with, the club’s support, he will undertake some diversity and inclusion training.

Robson also apologised, saying: “I fully accept the naivety of my actions and can see that my actions fall short of what is expected by a professional footballer. As soon as I became aware that I could offend, I took immediate action and removed both the make-up and costume. I want to apologise for any offence I have caused, and I have also apologised to the club.”