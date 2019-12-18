Dundee gran Denise plans special treat for granddaughter after scooping Tele cash prize

Delighted Denise Melville is to splash the cash on more festive stocking fillers after clinching the Tele’s Christmas winning word contest.

And she is also lining up a special gift for granddaughter Esmee Roy, who is two-years-old, and looking for a doll from Santa this year.

Denise, 46, works as an administration assistant with the NHS, and was in great health after discovering she was the latest winner to scoop £100 in the competition.

She said: “I found out on Monday morning when I got the call from the paper and it was certainly a good start my Monday and working week.

“It certainly cheered me up, that’s for sure.

“I have a few last minute bits and bobs to buy and this will mean I can get something else for my granddaughter Esmee.”

The competition is free and easy to enter and the last one is on Friday.

Readers just have to buy a paper, check the word on the front page then register it online and if it is revealed as the winning word then they are in with a chance of being the lucky name plucked from the hat.

The word for the latest prize was Rudolph and Denise, from Fintry Terrace, said: “My husband Gary tried to register the word at first so then I said to give me a shot and now we have won £100.

“He works as a gas technician and we are both looking forward to Christmas, especially now with this extra cash to spend.”