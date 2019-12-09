Woman denies threats to rob newsagent’s in city

A woman has denied threatening to rob a newsagent’s and making racist remarks.

Danielle Lockhart, of Kenmore Terrace, allegedly committed the offences at Court Street News, Court Street, in September.

She denies stealing food on September 2 before shouting, swearing and making threats to rob the shop.

On September 13, Lockhart allegedly shouted, swore, made threats of violence and racial remarks.

A third charge alleges that she kicked a door and damaged it at an address on Forrester Street on June 7.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and had a trial fixed for April by Sheriff Tom Hughes.