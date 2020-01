A woman has denied attacking her partner late last year.

It is alleged that on November 15 2019, Ann Hunter assaulted her partner Charles Buchan by throwing hot liquid over his head at a property on Balunie Street.

The 44-year-old, of Finglas Street, pled not guilty to the charge when appeared in front of Sheriff Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court this week.

A trial diet was set for January 31.