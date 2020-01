A 34-year-old man has denied attacking his partner before damaging property.

Grant Fender, of Crescent Lane, is accused of repeatedly punching the woman on the head on January 19 on Victoria Road.

He allegedly struck a second woman on the body during the same incident.

The following day on Finlow Terrace, Fender allegedly smashed property and furniture before ripping items from a wall.

Fender will stand trial in May.