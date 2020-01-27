Angus man denies making sexual remarks during phone calls to six different women

Mark Cooney, of Anderson Court, Carnoustie, denies making sexual remarks in phone calls to six different women.

Prosecutors allege that Cooney made the calls from various premises between 2015 and 2018.

They included accountancy firm MMG Archbold on Bell Street, Fairfield Neighbourhood Centre in Perth, Fresh Inc. Medispa in Invergowrie, Ninewells Hospital, and St Margaret’s House in Forfar.

Cooney, 58, allegedly caused the women fear and alarm by asking personal questions and directing sexual and inappropriate remarks at them.

A trial was fixed for June.