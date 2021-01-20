Dundee teen had explicit video of toddler and notes about ‘baby torture’ and ‘toddler murder’ on her phone

A woman who downloaded an explicit video of a toddler had also been keeping notes about murdering babies.

Teenager Denen Anderson was found with horrifying material on her phone including footage of a child aged around two years old.

The 18-year-old admitted downloading the video and a number of graphic still images when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told Anderson had notes on her phone which referred to “baby torture” and “toddler murder” among various other similar terms.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court: “A search warrant for the locus was granted and officers attended on November 6. It was her grandmother’s address and the accused was traced.

“Several items were recovered including a USB hard drive, a computer tower and a mobile phone. During the search she said she wished to disclose information and was reminded she was under caution.

“She advised there were images of an indecent nature on one of the devices. On November 9 a forensic computer analyst carried out an examination of a Samsung phone.”

Analysis found an indecent video of a male child, around two years old, and an adult female. There were at least seven indecent still images, of children from one to five years old, and they were category A, B and C.

The court heard they found a number of deleted notes, including topics such as kid killers, toddler torture, baby torture, baby abuse, toddler murder, baby killer and child abusers.

Mr Burton added: “On November 10 the accused was arrested and taken to police HQ. She was cautioned and charged and made no response.”

Anderson, of Artillery Lane, admitted downloading indecent images and videos of children at her home between August 24 and November 8 last year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “Speaking to her mother, she clearly spent a long time on the computer and unfortunately became involved in these particular offences.

“It was initially chatting to people on various forums and it escalated from there. She appreciates she has put herself in an extremely serious position and has been very fearful about appearing in court.

“She accepts responsibility and culpability for this behaviour. She is hoping to get some assistance with these particular difficulties. She is anxious to get help.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month and granted Anderson bail. He warned her against looking up illicit material online.

