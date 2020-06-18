Demolition work reveals bunker below Arbroath primary school

Demolition works have uncovered a bunker underneath an abandoned Angus primary school.

The bunker, which staff and pupils at the school were aware of, was uncovered by workers from Robertsons yesterday.

The campus, which has seen tens of thousands of pupils come through its gates, was first built by the city council in 1954.

The school was designed to hold just over 500 pupils, however the building’s infrastructure faltered in recent years.

In 2017, plans to merge the school with the nearby St Thomas’ Primary School were approved by the local council’s Children and Learning Committee, and designs for a new campus were drawn up.

The new Abbey View Campus, which cost £14 million, was completed in January, and saw its first pupils move in at the start of February.

Demolition of the old Hayshead building was originally intended to finish this summer, however the nation’s lockdown has delayed progress significantly, and it is expected to be months before it is complete.

Once the space has been cleared, it is to be used for sports fields and football pitches.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “What’s referred to is in fact a concrete basement/services area and part of the fabric of the building.

“As such, there was full awareness of its existence and it has not caused any additional delay to the demolition project.

“Lockdown due to COVID-19 has, however, caused delay to demolition works, which stopped in March and started again this week.

“They scheduled to be completed later this year.”

Councillor Derek Wann, Convenor of the Children and Learning Committee, said: “The new campus is an excellent facility for the pupils, and a new era has begun for the two schools.

“From what we have heard from pupils and teachers alike, it seems as though the Abbey View Campus is a better setting for learning and education.

“Whilst it is sad for ex-pupils to see the school being demolished, it’s good for us to move on.

© DC Thomson

“It was actually supposed to be down by now, but obviously it was delayed due to the virus.”

The councillor also explained the choice to move to the school to a new building, saying: “We did a survey, and found that the condition of the old building was low.

“We got approval from both schools and decided to set up the new building.”