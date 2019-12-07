Demolition work starts at former pub in Menzieshill

Demolition work has started at a former Menzieshill pub to make way for new homes.

The Jimmy Shand – which closed its doors in 2011 – has been blighting the landscape for residents and motorists alike on Dickson Avenue in recent years.

Council officers last week approved proposals to knock down the pub after owner West Developments (Scotland) bought the building for £258,000.

Six new homes are set to replace the pub, with the first completions expected next summer.

Barry Galloway, director of West Developments, said the firm was “delighted” planning permission had been approved.

He added: “The project will commence almost immediately with site clearance and demolition works prior to Christmas.

“Construction works are projected to commence in spring 2020.”