Demolition work on the old Abertay Works building in Tayport is expected to get under way next week.

Tayport Community Trust (TCT) has confirmed that a £50,000 funding boost means it can now move forward with its major project at the site.

A grant from the Suez Communities Trust (formerly Sita Trust) will allow TCT to demolish and reclaim land currently occupied by the building.

The site in question was once a steel fabrication works owned by Howe Steel.

The works closed in the early 1990s and the site has been derelict ever since.

The site is located next to common land and TCT says the factory buildings have become an eyesore and a dangerous playground for local children.

The trust purchased the site in spring 2016 with support from the Scottish Land Fund with a view to it becoming part of the common land.

TCT chairman Mike Burns said: “We have been working for more than 20 years to purchase the Abertay site and reclaim it for community use.”