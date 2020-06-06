Demolition work begins at site of former Strathmartine Hospital following latest blaze

Demolition crews have started to tear down parts of the fire-ravaged former Strathmartine Hospital.

Workers were seen at the site of the former orphanage and psychiatric hospital yesterday morning and it is understood that the engineers workshop and laundry buildings were among those which were flattened.

It comes just days after there were fresh pleas for action to be taken after the latest in a long line of fires was started on the site.

Prominent local campaigner, Karen McCauley welcomed the move to demolish the buildings which were unsafe but expressed concerns that those which are listed could be among the ones being taken down.

She said: “The locals confirmed that equipment was moved in first thing in the morning and there has been ongoing noise. You can see from the side road that the incinerator rooms at the garages have gone.

“It’s good that they are demolishing these buildings that are indeed dangerous but the problem is, we still do not know which building it was that went on fire the other night.

“We don’t know if it’s a listed building or not, the police are not allowed to say what building it is and the council are only taking emergency calls.”

The work comes after an investigation was launched by police earlier this week following a fire at one of the derelict buildings on the site.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 8pm on Tuesday evening and took over two hours to extinguish the flames.

Police have said they are following a “line of inquiry”, but would still like to speak with anyone who has relevant information.

Tuesday’s blaze is the latest at the site which has become a hotspot for fire-raisers since the hospital shut its doors in 2003.

Residents living near the site have repeatedly raised concerns that the site was not secured properly to prevent people from gaining access and causing damage.

One local, who wished to remain anonymous, explained: “The site is totally unsecured. There’s umpteen holes in the fences and I think there has only been one summer that has gone by without an incident.”

Earlier this year a planning application was submitted to Angus Council which proposed to convert the listed building into “12 period family homes” as well as erecting 184 new build homes on the site.

The firm behind the plans, Chamberlain Bell Developments, confirmed the demolitions were not carried out by them.