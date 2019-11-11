Demolition of historic Dundee bus depot under way

A historic city centre bus station is being pulled down.

The former Strathtay depot at Dock Street and Mary Ann Lane has been sealed off and a demolition crew from David Smith Contractors has started to break up the structure.

A crew of six workers is taking down sections from the front of the building to make it safe.

Site foreman George McCallum said: “The job will take up to about three weeks to complete.

“It is just in case of high winds at the moment.

“Hopefully we will have one of our bigger demolition machines here in a week or so which will help us a lot with the work.

“We have to take it down flat, right to the concrete base and as far as I am aware it is being left like that.”

A passenger waiting at the bus station said: “It’s sad to see it go. I’m 54 and I remember as a boy it being called the old Strathtay depot.

“Back then there were lots of orange and blue buses being lined up in there. Every so often at the weekend my mates and I would be allowed round the shed for a look.

“And I can still remember being wowed by the sights, sounds and smells of all the vehicles.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach, which owns the building, said: “The garage has been empty for years as our depot operations are located elsewhere and it has therefore been on the market for several years.

“However, it has been on the market without much interest.

“So we took the decision to demolish the building and the land will continue to be up for sale.”

The roof of the building was stripped of its covering early last week and all that remains are skeleton-like metal strands.

One onlooker said: “It is quite eerie looking, a bit like a giant spider’s web. At first I thought it was just the roof coming off to stop anyone clambering up there.

“So at first it appeared that it was a safety measure but now it is starting to be demolished.

“It is a shame because it has been in the town for years, but it really is in a bit of a state.”

After the facility ceased operating as a working depot it was used for storage by Stagecoach until it was closed entirely a few years ago.