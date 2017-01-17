The demolition of one of the oldest buildings in Glenrothes will allow a local charity to grow, it has been claimed.

Lillian Sloan, president of Glenrothes Art Club, said the granting of planning permission in principle to demolish the club’s historic home at Alburne Park will allow it to do more work in the town.

The site, home to the club for 60 years, could host up to three new homes following the decision by councillors, with the club now able to market the site to developers.

It will use those funds to relocate elsewhere in the town, a move that will benefit the club, according to Mrs Sloan, who added: “It is the start of the process of us being able to move on and find somewhere more suitable.”