Dementia ward at Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital reopens following temporary closure

A Perth dementia ward is operational again after Covid-19 forced the health board to close its doors to new patients over a month ago.
NHS Tayside announced that the Tummel ward at Murray Royal Hospital has reopened following a temporary closure “due to several cases of Covid-19”.
The ward at the mental health facility, which closed on April 6, supports elderly patients with organic brain disease disorders.
NHS Tayside’s statement added: “The ward was closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.”
It is unknown how many patients or staff contracted the virus.
Support the Tele today.
The Tele is Dundee Born and Read, and is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Telegraph from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe