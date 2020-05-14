Dementia ward at Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital reopens following temporary closure

A Perth dementia ward is operational again after Covid-19 forced the health board to close its doors to new patients over a month ago.

NHS Tayside announced that the Tummel ward at Murray Royal Hospital has reopened following a temporary closure “due to several cases of Covid-19”.

The ward at the mental health facility, which closed on April 6, supports elderly patients with organic brain disease disorders.

NHS Tayside’s statement added: “The ward was closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.”

It is unknown how many patients or staff contracted the virus.