Dementia Dogs given cash boost to support work in Dundee and surrounding area

Members of the Dementia Dogs Team attended a meeting of the Abertay Probus Club to receive a cheque for £250 to support the group’s vital work in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

The Dementia Dog Project, a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland and Dogs for Good, is the first of its type in the world to blend dementia specialist services with the provision of assistance dogs.

The global project began in 2012 in the Dundee area to pioneer new services that enable people to live well with dementia – all with the help of man’s best friend.

The life-changing dogs, trained by the Dogs for Good charity, are taught how to remind the person to take medication, open doors, regulate sleeping patterns, help people dress, increase physical activity and, most importantly, boost confidence. They create a renewed sense of purpose to enable the person with dementia to live at home for longer with their family.

n Picture shows (from left) Ivore Morton, Tom Neilson, Nadia Sutherland, Kathleen Brown, Lee Coxon and Albert Findlay with dog Max Fourpaws.