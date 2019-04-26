Dementia charity backs Frank’s Law campaign by Dundee United widow Amanda

A bid to expand Frank’s Law across the UK has won the backing of Dementia UK.

Kirriemuir woman Amanda Kopel has campaigned tirelessly for free personal care to be extended to those under the age of 65 living with a debilitating illness in Scotland.

She launched the Frank’s Law campaign in April 2013 after watching her husband, Dundee United legend Frank, battle dementia for six years.

The campaign became law on April 1 and will benefit at least 9,000 families.

Independent Age has now urged the UK Government to introduce free personal care for under-65s – bringing England and Wales into line with Scotland.

Mrs Kopel has given the campaign her backing and has now been joined by the charity which helps support people with dementia with specialist nurses.

Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK, said: “Personal care is an every day need but it can be very challenging for family carers to deal with, and can cause emotional and practical stresses for both the family carer and person with dementia.

“Through calls to our Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline we know that people are in the dark about the kind of support they’re entitled to and many families are left spending huge amounts of their own money on essential care.

“Families with dementia as well as other long-term health conditions do not need caps or limitations on the provision of care.

“We need a fair and sustainable social care funding solution and the introduction of free personal care could be a welcome addition within the long-delayed Social Care Green Paper.”