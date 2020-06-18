Ninewells Nursery youngsters get creative for Dementia Awareness Week

Ninewells Nursery hasn’t let lockdown get in the way of making the older generation smile as they got on board with some forget-me-not activities for Alzheimer Scotland.

The Dundee nursery usually welcomes service users from the Alzheimer Scotland Day Centre for afternoon teas and often goes to visit their friends at the day centre too.

To celebrate Dementia Awareness Week the children and staff maintained that relationship by creating floral frames and decorating their own forget-me-not pictures which were then delivered to the charity and distributed to the service users in activity packs.

Adelle Taylor, manager at Ninewells Nursery, said: “We have always had a fantastic relationship with Alzheimer Scotland and we make sure that we visit the centre at least twice a year with the children and we also invite the service users to our nursery for a cuppa and some baked goodies and also to give them a chance to interact with the kids, which both generations absolutely love.

“Obviously with the current pandemic we could not organise any special events to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week so we decided that we would create gorgeous floral heart frames with the children who are still attending the nursery.

“We also distributed pictures of forget-me-nots for the children who aren’t attending nursery to colour in at home and display to show their support.

“The team at Alzheimer Scotland were really chuffed with what we had done.

“I think it is really important for our kids to continue caring about the older folk in our community.”