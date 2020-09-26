Steep rise in number of people made homeless in Dundee during lockdown, report reveals

Demand for temporary accommodation in Dundee has soared during the coronavirus lockdown

Dundee City Council saw a 16% increase in people seeking temporary accommodation, with the total number of households increasing from around 300 in mid-May to 420 by mid-August.

In addition, the number of people declaring themselves homeless “rose steeply” at the end of May.

That’s according to a report due to be discussed at a meeting of the council’s neighbourhood services committee on Monday evening.

“As with many local authorities the Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the demand for provision of temporary accommodation during the lockdown period,” the report stated.

“This has had a significant impact in terms of homelessness.

“During lockdown, Dundee City Council has seen a 15% reduction in homeless applications.

“However, during the same period we have seen a 16% increase in demand for temporary accommodation.”

It continued: “As a response to the pandemic, a significant amount of additional temporary accommodation has been created to mitigate no permanent lets being made.

“As of July 21, the total capacity of temporary accommodation was 431.”

The report stated the council currently does not know how many people will be made homeless as a result of the pandemic.

Getting those at risk of homelessness into housing quickly is part of its rapid rehousing transition plan, which looks to resettle people as soon as they can, rather than having them staying for long periods of time in temporary accommodation.

Councillors will also be told that ending rough sleeping, preventing homelessness, and improving the standard and availability of temporary accommodation remains the local authority’s key aim.

In 2019/20 the council found accommodation for 847 different households, however, approximately 23% of all assessments were closed without a conclusion.

Although many of these are because the person resolved their homelessness themselves, or chose to withdraw their application, 143 (approximately 10% of all applications) were closed because the council had lost contact with the person.

And, in the past year, 130 people had slept rough in the three months before filing a homelessness application with the council, including 73 who had done so the night before.