Demand for Scottish SPCA services in Dundee area at all-time high

Demand for Scottish SPCA services in the Dundee area is at an all-time high.

The charity’s inspectorate attended 732 incidents in 2018.

More than 500 animals were also rehomed and 80 strays were reunited with their owners locally.

The charity’s education team also engaged with more than 7,600 children in local schools.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA, said: “Demand for our services is higher than ever. Our incredibly dedicated rehoming centre teams and inspectorate work so hard to ensure animals in need get the care and support they deserve.

“Our efforts to tackle the multi- million pounds’ illegal puppy trade and other serious animal abuses have led to a large increase in reports of puppy farms, animal fighting and other crimes due to increased awareness among the general public.

“Campaigns such as Say No to Puppy Dealers and the Scottish Government’s Buy A Puppy Safely have helped to educate people on the trade, as evidenced by the increased reports of puppy farms we’ve taken.”

The society says it has also positioned itself as a leading player in the animal welfare sector internationally.

Ms Campbell added: “Our research with partners such as the University of Edinburgh has led to widespread recognition and resulted in work being done in our centres to make sure animals are as happy and settled as can be.”