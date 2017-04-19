Dundee is under siege — with a growing number of gulls preying on city centre diners, it has been claimed.

Last week, the Tele reported that human resources assistant Laura Gibson had a chicken bake snatched out of her hand by an agressive bird as she left the Overgate.

Laura, 23, was knocked backwards by the gull which “dive-bombed” her and took off with her lunch.

Hundreds of people commented on the story online, sharing their own experiences. Dundee mum Tash Johnston told the Tele three of her children were attacked by gulls after leaving a fast food restaurant.

Tash, 35, said: “All five of my kids had cheeseburgers and three of them got theirs snatched out their hand on Sunday. Now my one-year-old, Rogue, and my 10-year-old Kelis are petrified and scared to eat or go outside.

“Nathan, 13, had his burger taken also. One had bit Kelis on the finger too.

“We stay in Kirkton and the gulls have started gathering there as we have a baker’s down the road.

“I’m phoning the council because something needs to be done — it’s a real growing problem.”

Patricia Marshall said her grandson had his finger “nipped” when a seagull attempted to steal his burger out of his hand.

She added: “Something needs to be done about the dangerous creatures.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We know that gulls can often be a cause for considerable distress and annoyance and we continually pursue tried and tested as well as innovative solutions to the problems that arise from these birds.

“Pest control officers are actively involved in removing eggs and nests throughout the breeding season, which is approximately April to July

“While this action greatly reduces the incidences of aggressive behaviour as well as disrupting and reducing the breeding pattern, it can take between five and seven years for the effect to take hold.”

The spokesman said that gulls are protected under law and can only be destroyed as a last resort when other non-lethal forms of control had been exhausted.

He added: “We would also ask that people do not feed gulls as this only exacerbates the problem.”