Dundee supermarket launches next-day delivery service for elderly and vulnerable customers

Morrisons Dundee has launched a next-day doorstep delivery service for elderly and vulnerable customers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The free local service offers essential items only and is not part of Morrisons’ national online delivery service.

Nikki Warwick, community champion for Morrisons Dundee, said: “This service is to make sure that people who are in isolation or quarantine can get those essential items brought right to their doorstep. All the customer has to do is call 0345 611 6111, select option five and speak to a member of staff who will take their order.

“There is a list of 46 essential items to choose from, and the customer then pays for whatever they have selected using contactless payment at the door.”

